Apple-certified Belkin power bank first to charge from a Lightning cable

Belkin claims to be the first company to offer an Apple-certified battery pack that can be charged using a Lightning cable.

That means iPhone and iPad users do not need to carry a separate USB-C or Micro USB cable with them if they have little other use for one. They can just use the same charging cable they have on them for their Apple device.

Available in the US for preorder only at present, the Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank 10K is compatible with a large array of Apple devices, including all iPad mini models, iPads from iPad 2 and up, all iPad Pros, and iPhones from the iPhone 5 and up. Basically, any Apple device with a Lightning connection.

It is available in black or white, has measurements of 154.45 x 71 x 17mm and has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh (as its name suggests). That means it can charge an iPhone X almost four times. It has two USB outputs to charge two devices concurrently.

You can find the Power Bank on Belkin's US website, priced at $59.99. We'll keep you updated if we find a UK stockist too.

That's quite pricey for a 10,000mAh charger but there's no denying that it is more convenient for Apple device owners.