Belkin's Thunderstorm Home Theater case launches for iPad 4

Belkin's snug-fitting Thunderstorm Handheld Home Theater case - designed to give a theater-like audio boost with its speaker performance - is now available for iPad 4.

Unveiled at CES 2013 in January, the speaker dock has front-facing, cinematic stereo speakers by Audifi, which optimise bass frequencies through integrated air channels, as well as a built-in amp. The dock connects directly to the iPad through a Lightning dock connector - without adding any noticeable bulk.

The chassis offers a Sound Mode button, allowing users to choose between four different sound mode options like music, moving, gaming and conference call. There's also a magnetically attached folding cover with multiple stand configurations and pass-through access for iPad rear camera and buttons.

Belkin has also refreshed its Thunderstorm app, so users can manage the left and right channel audio output, and partnered with Hulu to provide a free month of Hulu Plus for new subscribers with the purchase of a Thunderstorm Handheld Home Theater.

The Thunderstorm Handheld Home Theater for iPad 4 is available online at belkin.com and in select retail locations for $199.99 (£130).