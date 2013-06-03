Belkin's Grip Power Battery Case doubles iPhone 5 battery life

Belkin, a popular accessory maker for mobile devices, announced its new Grip Power Battery Case for iPhone 5 on Monday.

Thanks to a powerful 2000 mAh battery, the case will purportedly double the battery life of the latest iPhone. It's also available in a range of colours - such as Civic Blue/Stone, Purple Lightning/Fountain Blue, Blacktop/Gravel, or Whiteout/Blacktop - with a grip bumper design for extra protection.

In addition to extended battery life and a shock-resistant bumper, Belkin said its Grip Power Battery Case features a comfortable grip design, an anti-glare camera ring that will not interfere with the camera’s flash, and a Micro-USB charging cable and headphone adapter.

Belkin, in collaboration with Lego, also announced a variety of iPhone and iPod cases earlier this year that allows iOS users to build their own case experience. As for the case-maker's latest offering, the Grip Power Battery Case will go up against Mophie's well-liked Juice Pack Plus for iPhone 5.

Much like Belkin's new case, Mophie's line of battery cases works like this: once an iPhone reaches a low-charge, simply flip the switch on the Mophie case to begin charging. The case - and, at the same time, the phone - charge through a microUSB port.

Belkin's Grip Power Battery Case for iPhone 5 is available now for $99.99 (£65) at Belkin.com and Best Buy.