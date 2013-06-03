  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Belkin gadget news

Belkin's Grip Power Battery Case doubles iPhone 5 battery life

|
1/4  

Belkin, a popular accessory maker for mobile devices, announced its new Grip Power Battery Case for iPhone 5 on Monday.

Thanks to a powerful 2000 mAh battery, the case will purportedly double the battery life of the latest iPhone. It's also available in a range of colours - such as Civic Blue/Stone, Purple Lightning/Fountain Blue, Blacktop/Gravel, or Whiteout/Blacktop - with a grip bumper design for extra protection.

In addition to extended battery life and a shock-resistant bumper, Belkin said its Grip Power Battery Case features a comfortable grip design, an anti-glare camera ring that will not interfere with the camera’s flash, and a Micro-USB charging cable and headphone adapter.

Read: Belkin and Lego announce iPhone and iPod case partnership for Spring 2013

Belkin, in collaboration with Lego, also announced a variety of iPhone and iPod cases earlier this year that allows iOS users to build their own case experience. As for the case-maker's latest offering, the Grip Power Battery Case will go up against Mophie's well-liked Juice Pack Plus for iPhone 5. 

Much like Belkin's new case, Mophie's line of battery cases works like this: once an iPhone reaches a low-charge, simply flip the switch on the Mophie case to begin charging. The case - and, at the same time, the phone - charge through a microUSB port. 

Belkin's Grip Power Battery Case for iPhone 5 is available now for $99.99 (£65) at Belkin.com and Best Buy.

PopularIn Gadgets
Report shows most believe robots in every home only a matter of time
Great PRODUCT(RED) gadgets to help you show your support for World AIDS Day
Costa Clever Cup will hold your coffee refills and pay for them through contactless
Best John Lewis Price Match deals for Christmas 2018
Get Amazon Kindle Unlimited for three months for just £1.99
Best Currys PC World deals for Christmas 2018
Comments