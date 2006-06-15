  Bang & Olusfen create noise-reducing stethoscope

Next time you go to the doctors complaining of chest complaints your GP might just check your breathing with a state of the art stethoscope from audio firm Bang & Olufsen.

Bang & Olufsen might be world renowned for its audio equipment and televisions, but that hasn't stopped the company creating a stylish looking stethoscope for doctors.

Winner of numerous design awards such as the iF Design award 2006, the E3000 electronic stethoscope, which the company developed in partnership with 3M, features ambient noise-reducing sensor technology normally found in the company's headphones to filter out surrounding sound by up to 75%.

However don't expect to find the stethoscope down your local store. The E3000 electronic stethoscope has been co-developed and produced by Bang & Olufsen Medicom and 3M and is marketed under the 3M Littmann brand and unlikely to be heading to a stop near you any time soon.