Bang & Olusfen create noise-reducing stethoscope
Next time you go to the doctors complaining of chest complaints your GP might just check your breathing with a state of the art stethoscope from audio firm Bang & Olufsen.
Bang & Olufsen might be world renowned for its audio equipment and televisions, but that hasn't stopped the company creating a stylish looking stethoscope for doctors.
Winner of numerous design awards such as the iF Design award 2006, the E3000 electronic stethoscope, which the company developed in partnership with 3M, features ambient noise-reducing sensor technology normally found in the company's headphones to filter out surrounding sound by up to 75%.
However don't expect to find the stethoscope down your local store. The E3000 electronic stethoscope has been co-developed and produced by Bang & Olufsen Medicom and 3M and is marketed under the 3M Littmann brand and unlikely to be heading to a stop near you any time soon.
- The latest Lego Star Wars set is a superb model of the Y-Wing Starfighter
- 46 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
- Daily deals: Nokia 8 for under £200 for the first time
- 32 old storage formats in tech heaven: How many do you remember?
- Amazon UK Easter deals still live on Echo, Fire TV, Netgear and more
- Best battery packs for smartphones: Portable power on the go
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
Comments