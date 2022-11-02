After selling out of the reissued Sound Burger, Audio-Techinca will produce another run for this spring.

New stock of Audio-Technica's 80s Sound Burger portable record deck is on its way

Audio-Techinca has announced that it will make its Sound Burger vinyl player available on general release this spring.

It reissued the iconic portable deck from the 1980s in November last year, but only as part of a limited run. That model, also known as the Audio-Technica AT-SB2022, sold out in days, but thanks to the response from customers unable to purchase one at the time, the company is putting it into full production.

The renewed Sound Burger is faithful in design to the 80s original. It works in a similar way too, capable of playing 45 RPM singles and 33 1/3 LPs using its belt-driven motor.

You sandwich a record inbetween its clamshell housing and the spring-loaded stylus can be found inside. You just swing it out and onto the vinyl.

The record sits on a die-cast aluminium alloy platter with a damping design to avoid unwanted ambience.

Audio can be played through an external speaker system using a wired connection, with an RCA audio cable you get with the Sound Burger, while a modern upgrade is the inclusion of Bluetooth. That allows you to also hook it up wirelessly to a Bluetooth enabled speaker or audio solution.

There is also a USB-C port for charging, to top up the player's built-in battery. It can last up to 12 hours between charges.

The 2023 Sound Burger wont feature the 60th anniversary numbered badge found on the limited edition, nor will it be the same colour, but the device will work in exactly the same way.

We don't yet have the full pricing details for the full production model, but the Audio-Technica AT-SB2022 was available for £199 / $199 / €229, so we expect it to be in the same ballpark.