Audio-Technica reintroduces its 1980s Sound Burger portable vinyl player

(Pocket-lint) - Audio-Techinca has reissued its iconic portable record player from the 1980s, the Sound Burger.

Also known as the Audio-Technica AT-SB2022, the new model is faithful in design to the original. It works in a similar way too, capable of playing 45 RPM singles and 33 1/3 LPs using its belt-driven motor.

You sandwich a record inbetween its clamshell housing and the spring-loaded stylus can be found inside. You just swing it out and onto the vinyl.

The record sits on a die-cast aluminium alloy platter with a damping design to avoid unwanted ambience.

Audio can be played through an external speaker system using a wired connection, with an RCA audio cable you get with the Sound Burger, while a modern upgrade is the inclusion of Bluetooth. That allows you to also hook it up wirelessly to a Bluetooth enabled speaker or audio solution.

There is also a USB-C port for charging, to top up the player's built-in battery. It can last up to 12 hours between charges.

The Audio-Technica AT-SB2022 is available now priced at £199 / $199 / €229.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
