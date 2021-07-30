Audio-Technica Launches AT2040 Podcast microphone

(Pocket-lint) - Audio-Technica has revealed a dynamic microphone crafted for "discerning" content creators and podcasters.

The company says the AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone is built to deliver pro-quality sound with a solid, all-metal construction and other highlights including a built-in shock mount.

With that shock mount, Audio-Technica claims the AT2040 is able to reduce any noise or vibration that might otherwise be picked up by the mic. That includes vibrations in the boom arm or mic stand.

The AT2040 is designed with a hypercardioid polar pattern to focus on your voice while blocking out external unwanted noise and delivering great quality at an affordable price.

The claim is that this microphone is able to capture professional-quality, broadcast-grade sound. Making it perfect for all sorts of voice capture from live streaming to gaming, podcast creation and voice-over work,

80-16,000 Hz frequency response

Hypercardioid polar pattern

-53 dB (2.2 mV) (0 dB=1 V/Pa, 1 kHz) open circuit sensitivity

Integral 3-pin XLRM-type output

5/8”-27 to 3/8”-16 threaded adapter

As well as the built-in shock mount, the Audio-Technica AT2040 also sports an integrated multi-stage windscreen with a nonwoven filter and foam mesh to offer "superior" pop filtering.

All this is rounded off in an XLR microphone that naturally requires a pre-amp setup and a high-quality boom arm to get the most out of it.

The Audio-Technica AT2040 is available to order now. Find out more about it on the Audio-Technica website here.