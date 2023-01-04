Asus gaming monitors now include an insane 540 Hz display

(Pocket-lint) - During CES 2023 Asus revealed a number of new gaming monitors including one that it claims is the world's fastest esports gaming monitor.

The line-up for 2023 includes a number of different monitors to suit all tastes, whether you're after a massive 49-inch super ultrawide display or a tiny but punchy pro-grade monitor, Asus seemingly has it all.

Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP - 540 hz refresh rate insanity

The 24.1-inch Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP is a 1080p monitor that's designed for pro gamers.

Overclocked this monitor promises an insane, record-breaking 540 Hz refresh rate that should give you the edge over the competition. Ideal if you enjoy competitive shooters like CS:Go, Valorant or Rainbow Six Siege where low latency and a fast refresh rate can make all the difference.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

This screen features a built-in Nvidia G-Sync processor but also an Nvidia Reflex Analyser so you can check system latency and optimise your setup for the best performance. It also has a retractable "claw" base that leaves plenty of room on your desk for your keyboard and mouse.

Asus ROG Strix XG49WCR - glorious super ultrawide

For those that think bigger is better, the ROG Strix XG49WCR is 49-inch super ultrawide that boasts a 5120 x 1440 resolution, 32:9 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate. Now Asus has a valid alternative to the Samsung Odyssey G9 it seems.

Though this monitor also features other highlights that include a 125% sRGB professional colour gamut, DisplayHDR 400, tear-free gaming with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and built-in FreeSync Premium tech too. Connectivity includes DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB-C with 65-watt power delivery as well as an RJ45 port so you can dock laptops to the monitor with ease.

Asus ROG Swift PG32UQXR - the first with Display Port 2.1

This monitor seems to have a healthy mix of all the things that will delight. It's a 32-inch 4K mini LED gaming monitor that boasts a 160 Hz refresh rate, but more importantly, has DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity. That connection should make you can make the most of the 4K visuals without worrying about compression.

Meanwhile, the Swift PG32UQXR also has Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlighting with 576 separate LED zones and 1,000 nits peak brightness. This means you can make the most of DisplayHDR 1000 for superb gaming visuals along with a 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM - 1440p OLED greatness

The Swift PG27AQDM is a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor that boasts some serious specs for superfast gaming. Those include a 1440p resolution with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time. It's also built with a custom heatsink to ensure it runs well with good airflow and excellent heat dissipation to help with the longevity of the OLED screen.

Asus says this setup ensures "astonishing" HDR performance with a peak 1000 nits brightness, along with the darkest blacks and brightest whites. This monitor also offers 99% DCI-P3 gamut and Delta E < 2 colour accuracy resulting in lifelike colours and an immersive gaming experience.

See more of what was announced by Asus at CES by watching the full stream here:

Writing by Adrian Willings.