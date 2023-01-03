The Asus Republic of Gamers has teamed up with Aim Lab to craft a special edition gaming mouse that's designed for eSports professionals and aspiring pro gamers.

The ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition is an ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse that comes in at just 54 grams and was designed with the help of eSports pros.

It has an ambidextrous form factor so should suit many gamers but it's also been carefully crafted to balance all the "winning" features. These include a low-latency connection, responsive design, stable form factor and tailored mouse settings too.

This is where things get interesting as the ROG Harpe Ace has special software in the form of the Aim Lab settings optimiser. This software measures your performance to help craft the best possible settings for the individual gamer. Aim Lab has been helping FPS players improve their capabilities for a while and this mouse now takes things a step further.

Aside from the optimiser the specs of the Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition include:

54-gram lightweight design

36,000 DPI ROG AimPoint optical sensor

ROG SpeedNova wireless tech

ROG micro switches

50g max acceleration, 650 IPS max speed

Bluetooth connectivity and more

The ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition is highly optimised in various ways, including the promise of 90 hours of battery life. The Aim Lab Optimiser should be the biggest benefit though, giving you the ability to import and apply settings to the mouse based on your gaming style.

Be sure to check out the full ROG reveal stream to see everything that Republic of Gamers revealed: