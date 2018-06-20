Pocket-lint is once again teaming up with Asus to take on the Three Peaks Challenge. We first took on the challenge in 2015 and now we're staging a comeback in 2018, pitching ourselves against the three highest peaks in the UK, for an epic adventure.

We're challenging ourselves to climb the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours - that's not only climbing those mountains, but getting ourselves between the three different countries they lie in too.

We've been planning and training for months, ably supported by Asus, as well as Land Rover and Decathlon, pushing ourselves and their kit to take on the challenge.

The Three Peaks Challenge includes an ascent of Ben Nevis (1344m), Scafell Pike (978m) and Snowdon (1085m), the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales respectively. Then there's over 450 miles on the road to get from one mountain to the next, making this as much a logistical challenge as a physical one.

We'll be testing some top kit out along the way - taking the Asus Zenfone 5 with us - and we'll be keeping you up-to-date via our social channels, so follow along on Instagram or Twitter #plthreepeaks and watch out for the action on YouTube. We'll be hitting the hills from 25 June.