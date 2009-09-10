  Steve Jobs explains lack of camera in iPod touch, questions Kindle success

Steve Jobs has answered criticism over the lack of camera on the new iPod touch by saying that the move was based on getting the device to be as cheap as possible rather than feature rich.

In a Q and A session with the New York Times, the Apple CEO has said that although Apple weren’t "exactly sure how to market the Touch" at first it soon became apparent that games was the way forward:

"We started to market it that way, and it just took off. And now what we really see is it’s the lowest-cost way to the App Store, and that’s the big draw. So what we were focused on is just reducing the price to $199. We don’t need to add new stuff — we need to get the price down where everyone can afford it."

Criticising Amazon, Jobs questions whether or not the Kindle is actually the success the company makes out to be:

"I think the general-purpose devices will win the day because I think people just probably aren’t willing to pay for a dedicated device. You notice Amazon never says how much they sell; usually if they sell a lot of something, you want to tell everybody."

Steve Jobs also said that the reason the new iPod nano isn't able to snap still shots is down to the a size issue:

"The sensors for doing video are fairly thin. The sensors for doing a still camera, at much higher pixel resolution — and we’d really like to have autofocus — they are just way too thick to ever fit inside the Nano."