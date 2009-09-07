  Apple event predictions see iPod classic killed off

As Apple's media event on 9 September edges closer, industry experts are coming in with predictions with what Apple will reveal.

Marco Arment, a prominent iPhone developer, has published some interesting hardware predictions, which centre around Apple's iPod line, due to be the focus of the event.

Arment suggests that Apple, having saturated the market with its older iPod designs, will focus in future on media devices running the iPhone OS.

This means, in Arment's logic, that Apple will "Kill off" the iPod classic and reduce the iPod nano range down to one model - his suggestion - an 8GB for $99, complete with basic camera.

The iPod touch line, Apple's premium iPod, is tipped to get the much-rumoured camera and doubled storage capacity.

Arment suggests we'll see iPod touches in 8GB for $149, 16GB for $199, 32GB for $249 and 64GB for $349.

Pocket-lint will be attending the Apple event on Wednesday and will bring you all the official news as it is revealed.