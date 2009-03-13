iPod touch explodes in child's pocket

Apple is facing a new lawsuit, accused of "gross negligence and recklessness" and conducting themselves "maliciously and fraudulently" over a supposedly exploding iPod touch.

The case has been filed in the States, in the Southern District of Ohio, by a Cincinnati mother whose kid's iPod apparently spontaneously combusted.

The woman is suing not just Apple but also staff at the Apple Store where the product was bought.

According to the court documents, the plaintiff had his iPod touch in his pocket at school when the "explosion" happened.

Apparently the iPod touch was off, when it "unexpectedly popped and caused the kid to feel a burning sensation", the boy then noticed that his "pants" were on fire.

The docs state: "Plaintiff A.V. immediately ran to the bathroom and took off his burning pants with the assistance of a friend. On said date and at said time, the Apple iTouch (sic) had burned through Plaintiff A.V.'s pants pocket and melted through his nylon/spandex underwear, burning his leg".

The kid allegedly got second degree burns on his leg as well as a junked touch, exploded trousers and the fact that everyone now knows he wears spandex pants.

The lawsuit is claiming damages for all of the above as well as "pain, mental distress, emotional distress, and otherwise for the rest of his life" to the tune of $75k plus punitive damages.

We will keep you posted.