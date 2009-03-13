iPod shuffle-compatible headphones announced
Apple's new iPod shuffle requires special headphones thanks to both its VoiceOver "speech" technology and the fact that it's where Apple decided to stick the controls.
Two US manufacturers have already announced they will be making third party offerings for consumers who want to replace Apple's bundled models, that never get that great a rating.
Klipsch and Scoche have both said they plan to make models, with the former's said to be due summer time for around the $100 mark.
Scoche provided a little more info on their Shuffle-lovers, and they plan three models, due in the spring.
Scoche's earphones will all offer sound-isolating tech and will be priced between $50 to $100. The company also has plans for a VoiceOver adapter that will mean owners can use their own headphones.
We will keep you posted.
