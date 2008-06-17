  United to offer iPod and iPhone hook-up on trans-Atlantic routes

United is claiming to be the first US carrier to offer iPod and iPhone connectivity to its in-flight entertainment system, meaning customers can watch their device's content on a 15.4-inch personal television, while the iPod or iPhone charges.

United's entire fleet of international, widebody aircraft are being reconfigured over the next 2 years with lie-flat seats, on-demand entertainment, and iPod and iPhone connectivity in first and business class.

"The iPod and iPhone have become essential for millions of travelers around the world", said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of iPod and iPhone product marketing.

"We think United customers are going to love being able to listen or watch personal music and video content on their iPod or iPhone via the in-flight entertainment system, and we can't wait for United to roll this out to their fleet."

The first aircraft with iPod and iPhone connectivity is scheduled to depart at 5:40pm from Washington, DC to Zurich as United flight number 936, and it will fly primarily on trans-Atlantic routes.