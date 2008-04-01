  Radiohead splits song on iTunes for remixers

The tech world's favourite band Radiohead are offering another innovative 21st century way for fans to connect with their music.

After making headlines last year by offering their album as a pay-what-you-want-to download, the group, in conjunction with Apple, are offering "stems" of one of In Rainbow's tracks to download via iTunes for remixing.

The stems from the band's new single "Nude" are bass, voice, guitar, strings/fx and drums that fans can download from iTunes for 79p each and then mix them in any way they like, either by adding their own beats and instrumentation, or just remixing the original parts.

If all five stems are purchased from iTunes during the first week they're available, an access code will be provided for "GarageBand" (Apple's music software) but the stems are in iTunes Plus format and compatible with other music software platforms.

Finished mixes can be uploaded where the public will listen and vote for their favourite remix - voting ends 1 May.

Remixers can also create a widget allowing votes from their own website, Facebook or MySpace page to be counted as official votes back on radioheadremix.com.