ezGear ezVision Video iWear iPod goggles

Stay one step ahead of the future with a pair of these ezVision Video iWear glasses from ezGear.

All you have to do is connect the cable from the glasses to your iPod, put the glasses on and thanks to cunning technological trickery it will appear like you’re watching your iPod videos on a 50-inch virtual screen. In private. With sound. Anywhere.

Just look how happy the whole experience has made Mr Cheese in the pic above.

The ezVision glasses can be used with not only with your iPod video but also with any device that has a video out.

The device is ultra lightweight, weighing a just four ounces and you get eight hours video playback from one charge.

The ezGear ezVision Video iWear is available now for £149.99, link to the site below.

