  Apple brings iPod in-seat connectivity to six airlines

And now for something completely unexpected from Apple, which is definitely an event as most of the company plans seem to fuel the rumour mill weeks, if not months, before announcements are made.

Apple has struck deals with Air France, Continental, Delta, Emirates, KLM, and United Airlines to deliver seamless integration between iPods and in-flight entertainment systems.

The six airlines will install iPod seat connections to power and charge iPods during flight, and, even better, let people view videos stored on their iPods to be viewed on their seat back displays.

The new feature will be available in mid-2007; Apple is working with Panasonic Avionics Corporation to bring the iPod connectivity to other airlines in the future.

The announcement serves to further emphasise the ubiquity of Apple’s audio player, on the same day that Microsoft is attempting to strike a blow with its Zune player.

According to Apple, the company has sold 70 million iPods since they were first launched.