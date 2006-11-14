Apple brings iPod in-seat connectivity to six airlines
And now for something completely unexpected from Apple, which is definitely an event as most of the company plans seem to fuel the rumour mill weeks, if not months, before announcements are made.
Apple has struck deals with Air France, Continental, Delta, Emirates, KLM, and United Airlines to deliver seamless integration between iPods and in-flight entertainment systems.
The six airlines will install iPod seat connections to power and charge iPods during flight, and, even better, let people view videos stored on their iPods to be viewed on their seat back displays.
The new feature will be available in mid-2007; Apple is working with Panasonic Avionics Corporation to bring the iPod connectivity to other airlines in the future.
The announcement serves to further emphasise the ubiquity of Apple’s audio player, on the same day that Microsoft is attempting to strike a blow with its Zune player.
According to Apple, the company has sold 70 million iPods since they were first launched.
- Want to buy SpotMini? Boston Dynamics will sell its robot hellhound
- Best UK deals: AKG C50BT reduced to £59.99
- Watch Boston Dynamics' robots escape the lab
- Ever wonder how your Ocado shopping is picked?
- LittleBits releases four new affordable inventor kits to get kids building
- Ticketmaster sees a future where your face is your ticket
- Elon Musk is 'super serious' about starting a candy company
- What is Android Things and when will the first devices arrive?
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
Comments