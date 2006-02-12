  1. Home
Fansite suggests 'real' iPod video due in April

A touch screen iPod video is in the works according to the word on the web, after Apple fan site, ThinkSecret posted a story that it had it on good authority one was in development.

Inducing what could only be a graphic artist's ultimate joy, a series of mocked up images have been appearing on the web from gadget sites engadget.com to ployer.com.

Think Secret (http://www.thinksecret.com/news/0602videoipod.html), who has been sued by Apple in the past for leaking details of its ultra-small desktop model the mac mini said in a news story on its site:

“Think Secret can confirm recent rumblings that Apple is nearing completion of a completely revamped video iPod that will shed the ubiquitous mechanical click wheel for a touch screen and will sport a 3.5-inch diagonal display”

The site goes on to say: “Additional details concerning the new iPod have yet to be confirmed, including capacity and a release date, although all indications point to the Spring, possibly as early as late March or early April. During the Macworld Expo in San Francisco, Apple CEO Steve Jobs alluded to a major announcement on or around April 1, Apple's 30th anniversary as a company.”

We will keep you posted, until then enjoy some of the photos currently on the web.

