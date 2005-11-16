Apple takes number one slot in Japan

According to Apple, its iTunes Music store and iconic MP3 player the iPod are leading the digital music revolution in Japan with iPod market share almost 60%.

The results, which have been verified by Business Computer News (BCN) show that in the short time the online music store has been available to the Japanese market it has become the number one online music service in Japan, while the iPod has solidified its position as the number one player.

“It has been a tremendous year for Apple and music in Japan with the opening of the iTunes Music Store and the introduction of the impossibly small iPod nano and fifth generation iPod”, said Philip Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“Consistently maintaining a market share surpassing 50 percent since September, Apple has grown to be the only winner in the portable audio market in Japan”, said Ichiro Michikoshi, editor-in-chief of WebBCN Ranking. “All eyes are on Apple to see how far it will grow its numbers”.