  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Apple gadget news

Apple starts to bundle case with iPod nano

|
  Apple starts to bundle case with iPod nano

Apple has secretly started including a case with its iPod nano MP3 player following complaints from customers that the screen scratches too easily.

Although images on the web have started appearing showing the new case bundled in the box Apple has yet to confirm the move.

The new sleeve is virtually identical to the slim-line case current shipped with the new iPod capable of playing video.

The problem with the scratching screen is thought to be from users slipping the thin player in jean pockets with keys and coins in them - something that wasn't really possible with the original iPod.

With legal action currently being brought against Apple, the move is seen by some commentators as an attempt by the computer company to head off and trouble before it starts with any outcome that may follow any hearing.

Here at Pocket-lint we think it's a great idea following our own experience with the highly scratchable screen when we had a model in the Pocket-lint office to test.

Pocket-lint contacted Apple for a comment on Thursday, but as yet has not received an answer regarding the move to include a case.

We will keep you posted.

PopularIn Gadgets
  1. Huge 128TB SD cards could soon become a reality
  2. Searching for zen: Pocket-lint's adventure on the Three Peaks Challenge
  3. Forget Transformers, Lego Voltron is the constructible robot everyone will want
  4. Speaking interactive AI robot heading to International Space Station, 2001 and Alien here we come
  5. Segway just killed the hoverboard with its funky Drift W1 e-skates
  1. The best BBQ tech and gadgets to make the most of summer 2018
  2. Pocket-lint and Asus to stage an epic return to the Three Peaks
  3. Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
  4. Weird and wonderful tech of Computex 2018: Crazy gadgets and gizmos you must see
  5. GoPro toy car lets you film your Hot Wheels stunts
Comments