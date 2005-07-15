Celebrations continue for Apple's 6.3million iPod sales
The media thought they needed David Beckham sporting the famous white headphones to hype the story, but Apple doesn't care who you are - there are now 6.2million iPods in the world, enough to populate a small city in anyone's country, and with satisfied users coming back to upgrade, the number can only rise - that's good news for a company which had a rocky ride before striking up the iMac and then carrying on as if nothing had happened - and reaching beyond its core of religiously devoted fans, as there are many more users to reach, and it represents a jump in sales of more than six hundred percent, contributing USD 320 million out of USD3.4 billion of total revenue. Not only is the iPod a lifestyle statement - or another one after the iMac of three years back - but it's also accounting for nearly ten per cent of the whole company's profits. 1.2 million Mac computers also helped the finances in the last quarter and were also not to be sniffed at from a single manufacturer which, until Intel arrives anyway, has closed off the coveted parts of the standard that makes up the Mac.
It just shows the benefit of getting a package right and pioneering in the market with it - since now it must seem almost impossible to catch and beat Apple for hard disk-based music players. That won't stop a whole army of companies from trying, most notably Sony, who won't want any more thunder stolen from its Walkman brand.
- New Snap Spectacles now available, Snapchat glasses V2
- Get a £50 Argos voucher with a Three SIM-only deal, including 30GB data for £20 a month
- Nike Flyprint: The 3D printed shoe to propel Kipchoge and Farah to London Marathon greatness
- Meet Daisy, Apple's new robot that recycles 200 iPhones in an hour
- Hurry! Ancestry.com's AncestryDNA test is 40% off
- The best BBQ tech for summer 2018
- Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018 date announced: The road starts here
- What is Android Things and when will the first devices arrive?
- Spotify could unveil in-car music controller at New York event
- The latest Lego Star Wars set is a superb model of the Y-Wing Starfighter
Comments