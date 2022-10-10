Lufthansa bans using AirTags to track your lost luggage

(Pocket-lint) - German airline Lufthansa says you can't use your AirTags to track your lost luggage anymore, citing safety. But it might have misinterpreted how they work.

In a series of tweets over the last few days, Lufthansa specifically said that it was "banning activated AirTags from luggage" because they were "classified as dangerous". The airline's customer service agent went on to say that they need to be turned off, a move that would make them useless. People have been using Apple's AirTag gadgets to try and keep tabs on their luggage, but Lufthansa seems to be putting a stop to the practice.

Further tweets went on to suggest that the move was related to International Civilian Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines - rules that limit what devices with batteries can be used on planes.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

According to ICAO guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations. Furthermore, due to their transmission function, the trackers must be deactivated during the flight if they are in checked baggage and cannot be used as a result. /Ana — Lufthansa (@lufthansa) October 9, 2022

But there might be a problem with Lufthansa's interpretation of the rules. As AppleInsider reports, the AirTag uses a simple CR2032 battery, not the high-capacity lithium ion batteries the ICAO's rules were designed to deal with. The report goes on to say that while AirTags do indeed have low-powered transmitters inside, they aren't powerful enough to cause a plan any issues.

AppleInsider says it's spoken with aviation experts about the ban, with one going so far as to say that the move is just "a way to stop Lufthansa from being embarrassed by lost luggage."

Pocket-Lint has reached out to Lufthansa for comment and will update this report if we hear back.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.