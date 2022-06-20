Apple AirTags 2 tipped as sales impress

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is likely to develop a follow-up version of its AIrTag location tracker, according to seasoned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo has outlined the fact that shipment numbers for AirTags should reach around 35 million across 2022, and says that if this level of take-up continues then he expects Apple to make a second generation.

AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2022

He doesn't cite a source on that assertion, but Kuo's radar for Apple development trends is a reliable one, albeit with timelines that are harder to pin down.

This begs the question of what Apple would add or improve in a second-generation AirTag - and there are a fair few options on that front.

One classic approach would be to try to shrink the overall size further, but we suspect the AirTag is already a pretty good size in Apple's mind.

Rather, new tech like an altimeter that could help it detect its elevation could instead offer real power-ups to the tracker's primary use cases. Similarly, a louder speaker to help you find it when you're really nearby would also be welcome based on our testing.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.