Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news
  4. Apple gadget news

Apple AirTags 2 tipped as sales impress

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Apple AirTags 2 tipped as sales impress
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is likely to develop a follow-up version of its AIrTag location tracker, according to seasoned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo has outlined the fact that shipment numbers for AirTags should reach around 35 million across 2022, and says that if this level of take-up continues then he expects Apple to make a second generation.

He doesn't cite a source on that assertion, but Kuo's radar for Apple development trends is a reliable one, albeit with timelines that are harder to pin down.

This begs the question of what Apple would add or improve in a second-generation AirTag - and there are a fair few options on that front.

One classic approach would be to try to shrink the overall size further, but we suspect the AirTag is already a pretty good size in Apple's mind.

Rather, new tech like an altimeter that could help it detect its elevation could instead offer real power-ups to the tracker's primary use cases. Similarly, a louder speaker to help you find it when you're really nearby would also be welcome based on our testing.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.