(Pocket-lint) - Apple has discontinued the iPod.

Yes, it still existed. But the latest model, the seventh-generation iPod Touch (2019), will only be available new while supplies last at retailers. So run.

In honour of the legendary music player, let's stroll down memory lane - to see how the iPod began in 2001 and evolved over the past two decades.

- Release date for iPod (first generation): 23 October 2021

Steve Jobs announced the iPod at an Apple press event in 2001. "You can fit your whole music library in your pocket", he said. The original iPod, complete with a 5GB hard drive and a scroll wheel, hit shelves at $399 in the US, and it became an instant success.

- Release date for iPod (second generation): 17 July 2002

The next year, Apple announced the second generation with 10GB and 20GB capacities. It had an updated touch wheel and software.

- Release date for iPod (third generation): 28 April 2003

This model of the iPod rocked an all-touch interface and worked with the iTunes Music Store. Windows users could connect to their iPods.

- Release date for iPod Mini (first generation): 20 February 2004

- Release date for iPod Mini (second generation): 23 February 2005

The Mini is iconic. Downsized and available in bright colours, the first-generation held 4GB, while the second generation held up to 6GB.

- Release date for iPod (fourth generation): 19 July 2004

Bigger and better. The fourth version had a click wheel and 40GB.

- Release date for iPod Shuffle (first generation): 11 January 2005

The first screenless iPod was Apple's most affordable iPod, starting at $99 for 512MB of music.

- Release date for iPod Nano (first generation): 7 September 2005

The iPod Mini featured a colour screen for album art and could hold up to 4GB of music. It was considered a huge modernisation over the Shuffle, which debuted earlier in the year.

- Release date for iPod (fifth generation): 12 October 2005



The original iPod was widened to allow you to view music videos, TV shows, and even movies. It could also now hold up to 80GB.

- Release date for iPod (sixth generation): February 2007



Rebranded as the "Classic," the sixth style could hold up to 120GB.

- Release date for iPod Nano (second generation) - 12 September 2006

The new Nano rollout offered fresh colours and up to 8GB.

- Release date for iPod Nano (third generation): 13 September 2007

This third iteration of the Nano introduced a 2-inch screen and video playback and support for new iPod games.

- Release date for iPod Touch (first generation): 14 September 2007

The Touch debuted the same year as iPhone. You could surf the web if connected to Wi-Fi, and that is it. For 8GB, you had to pay $299.

- Release date for iPod Touch (second generation): 9 September 2008

The next-generation Touch had a contoured design, offered the App Store, and featured a volume button.

- Release date for iPod Shuffle (third generation): 11 March 2009

Apple has always strived to be The Ultimate in Adjectives, be it the smallest, slickest, largest, and who could forget with the latest touch, funnest. With each previous model of the iPod shuffle, it produced the smallest MP3 player, only to have the title stolen by the likes of iRiver at a later date. With the third generation of the product, it regained its tiny MP3 crown.

- Release date for iPod Touch (third generation): 9 September 2009

- Release date for iPod (fourth generation): 12 September 2010

The first thing you'll notice when you break through the wrappings, the sellotape, and the box and finally get the device into your hands is that it doesn't have a camera. There's even a blank space on the otherwise perfect mirrored back where the one on the iPhone would normally be, and that pretty much sets the standard. You just have to trust that all the technological advancements are on the inside.

- Release date for iPod Nano (sixth generation): 1 September 2010

The sixth (and least popular) Nano came a lot smaller than the others. The move from what could be seen as a "conventional" style MP3 player in the previous editions of the Nano (even the third gen fatty) wasn't as drastic a change) to the current model moves it into a different category of player in our minds.

- Release date for iPod Nano (seventh generation): 10 October 2012

The seventh-generation Nano came with a multi-touch display and 16GB capacity.

- Release date for iPod touch (fifth generation): 11 October 2012

The fifth-generation Touch included Retina display and a faster processor for users to take better quality pictures and videos.

- Release date for iPod touch (sixth generation): 11 October 2012



The fifth-generation iPod Touch was unveiled at Apple's event alongside the iPhone 5 in September 2012. It released the next month.

- Release date for iPod touch (seventh generation): 28 May 2019

Can you believe this is the last iPod? Plus, when it released, it had been nearly four years since we last had a new iPod touch and two years since we said bye to the iPod Nano and fun little iPod Shuffle.

Apple idscontinued the iPod on 10 May 2022. It was a series of portable media players designed by Apple. The first version released in October 2001, nearly nine months after the first Macintosh version of iTunes released. Apple finally killed the entire iPod product line in 2022. At 21 years, the iPod brand is thought to be the oldest to be discontinued by Apple.

Unfortunately, Apple recently discontinued the Apple iPod touch (seventh generation), which debuted 2019. You will only be able to buy it new while supplies last. For that reason, expect to see the music player marked up on several retailers in the months to come. In other words, no, it's not worth buying now. Unless, of course, you want tech memborilia anchored in history. There is no guaranteee, however, that this model of the iPod Touch will hold any value in the years to come, so it is your risk to make.

No. After 12 years, Apple discontinued the Shuffle in July 2017

Writing by Maggie Tillman.