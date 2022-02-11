(Pocket-lint) - Apple has announced a upcoming software update that will bring a number of improvements to AirTags and the alerts users receive.

The company said it has been made aware of users occasionally receiving unwanted tracking alerts when an AirTag is nearby, for reasons that aren't necessarily what the alerts are actually intended for.

The alerts - which users receive if an AirTag or AirPods are with them but not connected to their Apple ID - are designed to stop people being tracked by someone without their knowledge. Unfortunately, it means if you take your partner's keys with an AirTag attached, or you drive a car with someone's AirPods left inside, you will also get alerts on your device telling you.

The initial update to AirTags and the Find My Network will see new privacy warnings when you set up an AirTag detailing AirTags are designed to track your own personal belongings and not people, with the later being a crime and law enforcement can request identifying information about the owner of the AirTag.

The update will also see users not receiving the "Unknown Accessory Detected" alert if an AirTag is detected near you, only AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max or a third-party Find My accessory. Additionally, the alert will be updated to say AirPods have been travelling with you instead of "Unknown Accessory".

There will also be several other updates coming later in the year, according to Apple, including more Precision Finding features, display alert with sound, the ability to tune the AirTag's sound and refinements to unwanted tracking alerts.

You can turn off alerts by opening the Find My app, tapping on your profile in the bottom right corner and toggling off Item Safety Alerts. There are also a number of other AirTag tips and tricks in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.