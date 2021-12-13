Apple releases Android app to help find potentially malicious AirTags

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has released an Android app called Tracker Detect. It will let Android users search for AirTags or other Find My-compatible trackers.

The Cupertino-based company first announced the app last June, with the promise that it would allow Android users to discover trackers potentially being used without their knowledge. According to the app's listing on Google Play Store, it can scan for devices, and if it finds any, it will let you play an alarm sound on it so you can find it. It. also serves up information on who the AirTag belongs to and how to disable it if necessary.

The app won't continually scan in the background and warn you, however. You have to manually search. It also doesn't let you manage AirTags attached to an Apple account. In a statement to CNET, Apple said the app is meant to raise "the bar on privacy" for users and the industry.

For iPhone users, Apple previously introduced safety features such as an alert that will let an ‌iPhone‌ user know if an AirTag that does not belong to them is tracking them. There was no such feature for Android users prior to the release of this new Tracker Detect app.

For more about AirTags and how they work, see our review and tips guide: