(Pocket-lint) - Apple AirTags are small, circular devices that you can attach to your belongings via a range of accessories. If you then misplace any of those belongings, you can use the Apple Find My app to help you locate them.

There aren't as many hidden features with the AirTags as the AirPods, but there are still a few that will help you get the most out of them.

Here are the best Apple AirTag tips and tricks.

Setting up an AirTag is super easy. Simply pull the plastic tab out as soon as you're ready to set it up and hold the AirTag within 50mm of your device.

A card will appear at the bottom of your screen, tap on it to follow the instructions and get your AirTag setup.

You can name an AirTag when you set it up but if you change it afterwards if you want to. Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the AirTag you want to rename > Scroll down to Rename Item > Choose from the list.

If you want to remove an AirTag from your Apple ID account and your Find My app, open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the AirTag you want to remove > Scroll down and tap on Remove.

You can also swipe right to left on the AirTag from the list in the Find My app and tap on the red bin icon.

If you're looking for an item that you have an AirTag attached to, you can open the Find My app to get precise location directions.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the name of the item you want to find > Tap on the Find icon. You'll then get directions to your item.

Rather than get directions to an item you have attached to an AirTag, you can also get it to play a sound. This is great for if you have dropped your keys down the side of the sofa or something, for example.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the item you have attached to an AirTag that you want to find > Tap on the Play Sound icon.

If you have misplaced an item that you have attached to an AirTag and you know it's lost, you can put it into Lost Mode.

When in Lost Mode, you can choose to be notified when the item is found, lock it so the AirTag can't be assigned to another Apple ID and leave a message with a phone number or email address for the finder to contact you.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Select the item you want to put in Lost Mode > Scroll down to Lost Mode > Select Enable > Select Continue.

It's possible to set up your AirTag to notify you if you leave it behind somewhere, and you can set up exceptions too. Great for if you take your keys out somewhere and want to make sure you don't forget them when you leave.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the item you have attached to an AirTag that you want to be notified about > Swipe up > Tap on Notify When Left Behind > Toggle on Notify When Left Behind.

You might want to set your AirTags to notify you when they are left behind, except for when you leave home, for example.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the item you have attached to an AirTag that you want to set up the exception for > Swipe up > Tap on Notify When Left Behind > Tap on New Location > Enter an address > Press 'Done'.

AirTags come with a user replaceable battery and you should get around a year of use out of it before you have to replace it. Still, you might want to check the battery anyway.

Open the Find My app > Tap on Items > Tap on the item with the AirTag you want. You'll see the battery under the name of your AirTag.

You can't be stalked an AirTag as if an iOS device detects an AirTag that isn't registered to your Apple ID, you will get an alert to let you know. It is possible to disable Item Safety Alerts, but if you do this, you won't be notified and the owner of the Apple AirTag will be able to see your location.

To disable Item Safety alerts, open the Find My app > Tap on the Me tab in the bottom right corner > Toggle off Item Safety Alerts.