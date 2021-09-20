Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to change the layout of Safari on iOS 15 to the previous one

Prefer the older look of Safari? Here's how to change that.

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has radically changed the look, layout, and feel of Safari on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, moving the entire URL bar towards the bottom of the display into an all-in-one taskbar on iPhone, and integrating the tab row and URL bar into a single line at the top of the display on iPad. 

If you aren’t a fan of the switch, however, or think a less tech-savvy relative or friend may not take to the change so kindly, worry not, as Apple has included an easy-to-access option in the Settings app which’ll allow you to revert the Safari layout to the previous version should you so choose. 

First, we’ll take a look at how to move the iOS 15 URL bar back to the top of the display, then we’ll show you how to change the iPadOS layout next. So grab your iOS 15 device and let’s roll. 

How to move the URL bar on Safari back to the top of the display on iOS 15

Pocket-lintHow to change the layout in Safari on iOS 15 to the previous one photo 2

Here's what the Settings page should look like for you if you'd like the URL bar to be at the top. On the right is an example of the change before and after. 

You’ll want to open up the Settings app, then navigate to Safari. Once you’re there, scroll down to the section labeled Tabs and simply select Single Tab, and you’re set. 

As you’ll be able to see in the little graphic shown, the URL bar will be brought to the top of the display as per usual rather than sitting on the bottom. It’s that easy! 

How to make the tab bar go back to normal on iPadOS 15

On iPadOS, the process is exactly like it is on iOS 15. Simply open the Settings app, find the menu titled Safari, and scroll to the section labeled Tabs. Instead of Compact Tab Bar, switch to Separate Tab Bar. And you’re done - the URL bar and tab bar should be on discrete lines now as it was in iOS and iPadOS versions of the past. 

If you’d like to check out Pocket-lint’s recap of all the new features available on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, check out our guide by tapping right here

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 20 September 2021.
