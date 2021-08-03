(Pocket-lint) - Apple has begun selling a Touch ID version of its Magic Keyboard. It was first introduced with the M1-powered iMac earlier this year. However, to get your hands on the biometric authentication-equipped keyboard, you had to buy a new computer from Apple. That's no longer the case.

Finally available as a standalone purchase, the keyboard starts at $149 for the standard version and $179 for a full-sized model with a number pad. Both models only available in Apple’s white/aluminium colour, which means the more colorful versions still can only be purchased if you get a new iMac.

The new Touch ID keyboards still require an M1 Mac to work, as well. That includes Apple's latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac models.

Apple

Apple is also selling the updated Magic Trackpad as a standalone purchase for $129. It features more rounded corners to match the keyboard's curved corners. It looks like both the trackpad and the keyboard still use Lightning ports to charge - but, hey, they come with a woven Lightning to USB-C cable.

Check out our review of the new iMacs to see what we think of the Touch ID Magic Keyboard and new Magic Trackpad. A video version is available below.