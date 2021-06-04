(Pocket-lint) - Apple has updated its AirTag tracking device to help prevent unwanted tracking or stalking further.

The tracking device previously made noises when separated from its registered owner for three days. This function was introduced to deter users from dropping a tag into an unsuspected person's pocket or bag, to follow them through the Find My app.

However, Apple has significantly shortened the time between a connection severing and an alert. It will now make noises at a random point after eight to 24 hours.

"The recent introduction of AirTag included industry first proactive features that discourage unwanted tracking. Following up on our commitment to continue to improve AirTag’s privacy and security, starting today we will be updating the time period after which an AirTag that is separated from its owner will play a sound when moved," Apple said in a statement sent to Pocket-lint.

"This time period is changing from three days to a random time between eight and 24 hours."

The company will also introduce an Android app in the coming months, which will ping an AirTag or Find My accessory if close by - to again ensure no unwanted devices are nearby.

"Later this year, we will also introduce an Android application that will enable users to detect an AirTag or Find My network-enabled accessory separated from its owner that may be traveling with a user," it added.

Writing by Rik Henderson.