Apple finally launches its long-awaited AirTags to track your bag or purse

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has finally revealed its AirTags that will cost $29 or $99 for four of them. You can put them inside numerous items such as a bag or purse. The trackers are very similar to those already available from Tile, but they work with the Find My app baked into iOS, macOS and iPadOS.

Precision Finding uses the U1 chip inside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series to locate your AirTag - precise directions can guide you to the AirTag as you can see here:

There will also be Apple and third-party accessories for the tags including some Hermes gear, while Apple also previously announced that third-party devices can use the FindMy system. We'll update this piece with more information as we get it about the extra accessories.

Writing by Dan Grabham.