Apple's Find My could soon work with third-party accessories

(Pocket-lint) - We've known for a little while that Apple has big plans for its Find My ecosystem, largely centring around the perpetually imminent launch of AirTags, its portable trackers.

One of the changes that has informed general anticipation for the launch of AirTags was an update to the Find My app in the beta for iOS 14.5, which added a new "Objects" tab that makes it clear you'll soon be able to track your accessories as well as your Apple devices like iPhones and iPads.

However, another app launch has demonstrated that this functionality isn't just paving the way for the addition of AirTags to people's lives, but also to potentially unlock compatibility with Find My for third-party accessories independent of attached trackers.

A new Find My Certification Assistant app for developers has been released by Apple, according to TechTastic, which is aimed squarely at helping manufacturers and developers to get Find My working with their devices.

The platform seemingly lets developers run checks on their connectivity, audio, NFC capabilities, firmware, Bluetooth features and more, to establish whether they can integrate into Find My, and to facilitate that process.

That sounds like it could make for a far wider ecosystem of gadgets, potentially, and would mark an interesting change of approach for a system that's so far been very much limited to Apple's own products. Whether it sees the light of day in this form, though, we'll have to wait and see.

