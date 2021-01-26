Apple AirTag accessories start to appear for sale - but when will AirTags launch?

(Pocket-lint) - The Apple AirTag is a long-awaited Bluetooth tracker, but the launch appears to be close thanks to the appearance of a few accessories for sale online. We're now thinking the AirTags launch will be in the Spring, potentially March.

The AirTag itself appears to be a circular tracker that you just pop into a bag. It doesn't have space to attach a keyring or keychain unlike many of rival Tile's trackers.

There's a faux leather Spigen keyring holder for the tag which holds the edges of the tracker in place, secured with a popper. You can see this in detail in the image above as well as how it might be used since there's a live listing for the item on Amazon in the Netherlands, though the item itself is not currently available for purchase. This listing appears to be more than a mere mistake.

Another solution from Nomad appears to encase the tracker completely - though we can't see this is an ideal solution for Bluetooth radio coverage. Nomad has also been working on a clever glasses cord to go around your neck that also features an AirTag holder so you won't lose them when you take them off.

AirTags will be trackable in the Find My app, just as you can keep track of your existing Apple devices.

Writing by Dan Grabham.