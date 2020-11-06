(Pocket-lint) - When preorders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max opened, Apple also released information on iPhone 12 accessories, including the MagSafe Duo charger and the leather cases.

In doing so, it revealed the MagSafe Duo will cost $129.

For that price, you get the charger, which simultaneously charges an Apple Watch and an iPhone 12, and a one-meter-long USB-C to Lightning cable. Apple says you can purchase a 20W USB-C power adapter separately for $19 more. Apple has updated its product page with the details, although it has yet to announce a release date or preorder date for the MagSafe Duo. Currently, the charger is listed as “coming soon" on its website.

Keep in mind Apple's standard MagSafe charger costs $39, the USB-C Apple Watch charger costs $29, and the Apple Watch charging dock costs $79.

As for that new leather sleeve case, it'll cost $129 for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’ll come in blue, pink, brown, and red colours and has a pocket for credit cards as well as a matching wrist strap. It also works with MagSafe wireless charging. It's listed as “coming soon".

Apple has released other leather cases for the iPhone 12 that feature support for Apple’s new MagSafe charging system, too. There are three sizes, each of which cost $59 and come in blue, yellow, brown, black, and red colour options. For more about MagSafe and the MagSafe accessories available, check our guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.