(Pocket-lint) - Apple's yet-to-be-released Duo Charger has passed Korea's National Radio Research Agency compliance test, as spotted by MacRumors. This, reportedly, indicates the MagSafe accessory is nearly ready to launch.

Apple announced a few MagSafe accessories during its ‌iPhone 12‌ launch event in October, including the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo Charger. The latest version of Apple's MagSafe technology is a mounting and charging system for the iPhone 12 series. Apple essentially took the iPhone's wireless charging coil and added new components to create a new type of improved wireless charging with continued support for Qi. Plus, it allows for the mounting of different accessories.

Check out Apple's MagSafe store to browse MagSafe accessories.

The MagSafe Duo Charger is interesting. It reminds of the AirPower charging mat; roomy enough to simultaneously charge an iPhone 12‌‌‌ and Apple Watch - but, and here's the rub, not ‌AirPods. Apple has yet to announce availability or price details for the MagSafe, only saying it will arrive at a "later date".

Pre-orders for the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max start 6 November 2020, and then Apple has another virtual hardware event this year on 10 November 2020. So, it's reasonable to assume the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo launch could launch around one of those days. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.