Classic Apple trainers just sold for nearly $10,000

In both the 1980s and 90s Apple was experimenting with fashion and clothing designs for its fans. The company was making all sorts of clothes from branded baseball caps to sweatshirts, windbreakers and more.

At one point the tech company dabbled in trainers too. Crafting some rather plain-looking kicks that seemingly never made it past the early prototype stages and were given to employees instead.

A pair of those trainers recently went on sale and sold for just under $10,000 US.

This isn't actually the first time these rare trainers have sold at auction either. In 2017, a pair appeared online with opening bids starting at $15,000.

The appeal of the design is seemingly not just due to the classic Apple logo. In 2018, Versace showed off some similarly styled shoes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram “A wise man once said nothing at all.” A post shared by Salehe Bembury (@salehebembury) on Oct 24, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

One thing's for sure, sneakerheads love rare ones.

It seems that rare Apple products are just as popular as the company's phones and tablets. Various other auctions have happened over the years with things like Steve Jobs' leather jacket selling for $22,000, his business cards fetching $10,000 and more.

Elsewhere, Apple also dabbled in patenting smart shoes back in 2008. Though those never came to light. What's next from Apple? Maybe the company needs to make a fashion comeback.