Apple has been rumoured to be developing ultra-wideband trackers, thought to be called Apple Tags or AirTags, and one of the company's most prolific leakers has now claimed it wants to produce millions of them by the end of the year.

In a research note (via 9to5Mac), analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects Apple's partners to ramp up production of the trackers in the second or third quarter of 2020. That would suggest an autumn release date, meaning it's possible they could debut during Apple's annual September event for iPhone launches. However, Apple could announce them even earlier, like at WWDC.

Apple's trackers will allow users to locate lost or stolen items via the Find My app. The existence of these devices has been widely reported on by the media and leakers since last year. They're expected to look like circular discs and should feature the same ultra-wideband tech as Apple’s latest iPhone 11 range. They might even use Offline Finding capabilities introduced in iOS 13.

Since Apple Tags or AirTags or whatever they end up being called will be an entirely new product category, we suspect Apple might actually unveil them at WWDC, which is expected to take place sometime in June, just so that developers have a chance to prepare for their arrival.

Keep in mind Kuo is usually spot-on with his predictions and insight into Apple. Whatever he says is usually treated as gospel by Apple watchers.