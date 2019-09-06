Apple wants to kill Tile, the popular tracker that attaches to items in order to track their physical location over Bluetooth or via crowdsourcing.

With the upcoming iOS 13 and MacOS Catalina software updates for iPhone and Mac, respectively, Apple is introducing an all-new Find My app that merges its Find My iPhone with Find My Friends services into one single package. But before the company first previewed these changes last spring, reports emerged about it also developing a Tile-like personal item tracker, possible called Apple Tag, which would integrate with the Find My app.

Here's everything we know about that device.

In June 2019, 9to5Mac spotted assets in iOS 13's beta pertaining to a “Tag1,1" product that pairs to other devices by proximity. Another asset in the beta hinted at the design. As you can see in the image above, it’s a circular device with an Apple logo in the center. Keep in mind Tile's trackers are square-shaped, so Apple would certainly differentiate itself from Tile if it launched circular trackers.

These beta assets complemented other reporting about the device, so speculation about a new tracker Apple is at an all-time high.

Apple’s tracker will likely be deeply integrated with iOS and that you will be able to access and control it via the new Find My app your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Once the tracker launches, there should be a new “Items” tab in the Find My app so you can track its location, according to MacRumors.

The tracker likely attaches to belongings in some way, whether that be a purse or keys or stuffed animal. And it pairs to your iCloud account by proximity to an iPhone - just like AirPods do. The idea is, reportedly, you can receive a notification whenever your iPhone gets too far away from the tracker. So, if the tracker is attached to your keys and you walk away from them, you will receive an alert on your phone.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (in a research note with TF International Securities today obtained by MacRumors) has said he expects Apple's new trackers to feature ultra-wideband or "UWB" technology, which all three 2019 iPhones should support at launch. This is a short-range, low-power radio tech that offers more precise indoor positioning than Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi.

9to5Mac said you’ll also be able to put Apple’s item tracker in a Lost Mode so that your contact information stored on the device can be made available to other Apple users. If and when that happens, you'll be alerted, so that you know the tracker (and your item) has been found.

Apple's new Find My app will leverage Apple's ARKit platform. An internal build of iOS 13 includes an asset for a 3D red balloon, which MacRumors said could help a user locate a lost item after scanning a room with their iPhone. There's also an image of a 2D orange balloon, and Apple tells users to "walk around several feet and move your iPhone up and down until a balloon comes into view".

MacRumors also spotted code in an internal build of iOS 13 that suggested Apple's device trackers would feature a removable battery and may use the small batteries used in Tile trackers. "Unscrew the back of the item and remove the battery," one string in the Find My app, specifically, said. A low battery warning would also force the tracker to send a final location before it dies, apparently.

No reporting has settled on a name for Apple's item trackers so far, but we at Pocket-lint are putting our money on Apple Tag.

There's been no word so far on a price. Most Tile trackers can bought for around $30/£30, so we think anything under $50/£50 seems likely.

It's unclear when Apple will announce its tracking device, but given that it's been spotted in the iOS 13, which is expected to launch in September, we're thinking a debut is imminent. Perhaps we will learn more at Apple's 10 September event?