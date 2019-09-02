Apple is said to be working on a Tile competitor, and from the looks of things, it's going to be a simple circular device, and we'll be able to keep track of it from within a new "items" tab in iOS 13's Find My app.

The iPhone-maker has been rumoured to be working on a Tile-like device for a little while now, and the recent report from MacRumors goes into some more detail as to what we can expect the device to look like, and how we'll use it.

It's said that iPhone users will get a notification whenever they're separated from the Apple tracker and item it's attached to. They'll also be able to activate an alarm or noise from the device itself to help find it when lost.

Within the app, it's reported that the user will also be able to set safe locations for items, to stop the app from alerting you when you move away from them, as well as allowing you to share those locations with friends and family.

If lost, users will supposedly be able to activate a dedicated lost mode, so that if another iPhone user finds the item they'll be able to see contact information for the owner, allowing them to call/message the owner.

It also appears as though Apple will utilise AR - powered by ARKit - in the finding process when items are lost. Using virtual 3D balloons floating above the item's location will help users accurately locate the tracker.

One line within the app's code says "walk around several feet and move your iPhone up and down until a balloon comes into view." There are also images of those balloons within the code.

Code strings - referring to the tracking as B389 - also indicate that the device will be a simple round gadget with the Apple logo front and centre. It's also indicated that it will feature a removable battery.

This was discovered within an internal build of iOS 13, so it's currently not available to find in either the public beta or the developer preview of Apple's next iPhone software update.

This internal build of software also includes a version of the Find My app that we haven't seen publicly yet, and includes a new tab in the Find My app, designed specifically to help you track the location of your belongings (or at least, those with the new tracker attached to them).

Apple is expected to launch new iPhone and Apple Watch models at an event on 10 September, and it would make sense for the company to announce this new Tile-like gadget at the same time.