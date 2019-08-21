Remember Ringgate? Well, Apple's next controversy might be Cardgate.

Pocket-lint discovered in 2018 that the silicone base on Apple's HomePod smart speaker left a white ring on solid wood furniture. The story blew up overnight and became an international controversy. Now, it looks like Apple might be facing a similar discolouration debacle. This time, it's about the titanium Apple Card. No, the credit card won't ruin your leather wallet, but rather, it will become stained.

Apple’s new Goldman Sachs-backed credit card launched for iPhone users in the US this week, and according to a support webpage spotted by MacRumors, we're learning that the Apple Card has a quirk to it. Apple is directly warning users to not keep their Apple Card in a leather wallet or even denim because such fabrics will stain the metal and cannot be washed off. Here's what Apple says:

"Some fabrics, like leather and denim, might cause permanent discoloration that will not wash off."

The titanium Apple Card is laser-etched metal with a white finish, which Apple achieved through a "multi-layer coating process that’s added to the titanium base material". However, if any metal comes into contact with it, it could become scratched. And, apparently, if you put it in your jean pockets or leather wallet, it could become permanently discolored. So, this is one very fragile card.

Apple told customers to store it in soft material and to ensure it doesn’t come into contact with any metal objects. It also recommends cleaning the card with a lightly damp microfiber cloth using water or isopropyl alcohol. “Don’t use window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, or abrasives to clean your titanium Apple Card", Apple advised.

Not going to lie, this all sounds very extreme for a credit card.