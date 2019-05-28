Apple has refreshed its iPod touch with an all-new model - the first in four years.

The new iPod touch sports the A10 Fusion chip - the same processor found in the 2018 iPad and iPhones 7 and 7 Plus. That enables it to include more up-to-date features, such as augmented reality and Group FaceTime, making it more than a music playback or games machine.

"We're making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before," said Apple's vice president of product marketing, Greg Joswiak.

"The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go."

The 7th generation iPod touch is styled very much like its predecessor, with multiple colours on offer: space gray, white, gold, blue and pink. There is also a special (Product)Red edition.

But, you can now choose a version with more storage, as Apple has added a 256GB model, priced at £399 ($399).

If that's out of your price range, the 32GB weighs in at £199 ($199), while a 128GB version will set you back £299 ($299).

All versions are available from today, Tuesday 28 May, and can be ordered from Apple's online store, either through a browser or the Apple Store application.