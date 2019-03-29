Apple has canceled its long-delayed AirPower wireless charger.

The company first announced the device alongside the iPhone X in 2017. Ever since then, customers have been patiently waiting for their chance to buy the pad, but it looks like that's never going to happen. Apple has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the product didn't meet its high standards:

"After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward,” said Dan Riccio, Apple's SVP of hardware engineering, in a statement.

So, AirPower is officially dead.

When Apple debuted wireless charging as one of the new features for the iPhone X, it also said AirPower would ship in 2018. Well, 2018 came and went with complete silence from the company. We were supposed to be able to charge up to three devices at once - the Apple Watch, AirPod headphones, and an iPhone - with it. We'd even seen marketing materials on Apple's website that shows the device charging all these devices.

And yet, it never launched. We just heard numerous reports about engineering difficulties, overheating issues, and other development headaches.

Then, earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal said Apple gave the go-ahead for AirPower to go into mass production. Not sure what happened there, but now the company is halting all efforts on AirPower and giving up. This is a huge fail and certainly one for the history books.