  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Apple gadget news

Apple AirPower charging mat confirmed to be coming soon, by AirPods 2 box

|
Pocket-lint Apple AirPower charging mat confirmed to be coming soon, by AirPods 2 box

Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat is definitely still on the cards. We could even see it emerge from its two year hiatus soon, with a massive clue to be found on the side of the box of the new AirPods 2.

Released last week, the AirPods 2 headphones can now be bought with a wireless charging case and a sticker on the side of the box of that variant includes mention of Apple's elusive mat:

"Compatible with iOS device, Apple Watch, or Mac with the latest software. Works with AirPower mat and Qi-certified chargers," it clearly states.

It is repeated in French and German too.

Pocket-lintApple Airpower Charging Mat Confirmed To Be Coming Soon By Airpods 2 Box image 2

This is surely an indication that the AirPower mat is imminent. A reference to it also recently appeared on Apple Australia's website, so surely its release is just around the corner. 

Considering it was first announced in 2017, was a bizarre absentee in 2018 during the launch of the latest iPhones, and not even mentioned in a week of multiple hardware launches that also included the new iPads, it certainly cannot come too soon.

Apple / Pocket-lintApple Airpower Charging Mat Confirmed To Be Coming Soon By Airpods 2 Box image 3

Although, considering the amount of third-party alternatives that have sprung up in the meantime, we wonder if there's anyone left to buy one.

PopularIn Gadgets
Huawei surprises with Smart Eyewear glasses announcement, in collaboration with Gentle Monster
Apple AirPower charging mat confirmed to be coming soon, by AirPods 2 box
Best Kindle 2019: Which Amazon Kindle is best for you?
Best deals of the week: Save £180 on Sky Q, free £90 preloaded Mastercard with BT broadband and more
What's this? Apple's long-lost AirPower on Apple's site? How curious
Amazon's cheap Kindle is now available with an adjustable front light