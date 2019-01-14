It's alive! Apple AirPower finally goes into full production

Apple's much-delayed AirPower charging mat is reportedly now in production, so is potentially slated for release soon.

ChargerLab, based in Hong Kong, claims that full release versions are now being built in China. Its "reliable source" revealed that Luxshare Precision, which also makes AirPods and USB-C cables for Apple, is the manufacturer.

Breaking: AirPower is finally coming. We just learned from credible source in supply chain that the manufacture Luxshare Precision has already started producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad. Luxshare Precision is also the maker of Apple AirPods and USB-C cables. pic.twitter.com/UqgWIAh3sx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) January 12, 2019

This makes sense as Luxshare Precision is a member of the Wireless Power Consortium, so is adapt at making products with Qi charging. It might not be the only supplier, with Pegatron also tipped to have some in production, but it is likely to be a significant one.

The report couldn't come too soon. Many have started to wonder whether Apple would ever release its AirPower mat. It first announced it back in September 2017 and we've had several other Apple keynotes and press conferences since then with few other details.

It is believed that the project turned out to be trickier that Apple first thought. To be able to charge an iPhone, Watch and AirPods at the same time requires multiple wireless charging technologies hidden inside (up to 22 charging coils, in fact) which is both expensive and a challenge, considering they can conflict with each other depending on placement.

Apple AirPower: Another source claims Pegatron is set to start mass produce AirPower at Jan 21. Pegatron is also an Apple OEM in Asia. The company employee says AirPower has total three layers of coils in 8-7-7 configuration from bottom to top. pic.twitter.com/xsboO47PGR — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) January 12, 2019

Where the AirPower mat differs from some rival, similar-looking products on the market is that it is designed to charge your devices wherever you put them. You aren't required to put them onto specific zones.