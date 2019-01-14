  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news
    4. >
  4. Apple gadget news

It's alive! Apple AirPower finally goes into full production

|
Apple / Pocket-lint It's alive! Apple AirPower finally goes into full production

- Should be coming soon

- Different manufacturers tipped

Apple's much-delayed AirPower charging mat is reportedly now in production, so is potentially slated for release soon.

ChargerLab, based in Hong Kong, claims that full release versions are now being built in China. Its "reliable source" revealed that Luxshare Precision, which also makes AirPods and USB-C cables for Apple, is the manufacturer.

This makes sense as Luxshare Precision is a member of the Wireless Power Consortium, so is adapt at making products with Qi charging. It might not be the only supplier, with Pegatron also tipped to have some in production, but it is likely to be a significant one.

The report couldn't come too soon. Many have started to wonder whether Apple would ever release its AirPower mat. It first announced it back in September 2017 and we've had several other Apple keynotes and press conferences since then with few other details.

It is believed that the project turned out to be trickier that Apple first thought. To be able to charge an iPhone, Watch and AirPods at the same time requires multiple wireless charging technologies hidden inside (up to 22 charging coils, in fact) which is both expensive and a challenge, considering they can conflict with each other depending on placement.

Where the AirPower mat differs from some rival, similar-looking products on the market is that it is designed to charge your devices wherever you put them. You aren't required to put them onto specific zones.

PopularIn Gadgets
2009 vs 2019: How tech has changed over the past decade
It's alive! Apple AirPower finally goes into full production
This smart shopping cart eliminates the need for cashiers in stores
Razer Turret initial review: Xbox gets killer keyboard and mouse
Pocket-lint Best of CES 2019 Awards: The 15 top gadgets, TVs, laptops and more
CES 2019: All the announcements that matter from the world's largest consumer tech show
Comments