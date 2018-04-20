  Meet Daisy, Apple's new robot that recycles 200 iPhones in an hour

Apple has a new recycling robot.

Named Daisy, it can tear apart nine different versions of the iPhone in order to recover certain materials inside. This new robot is technically a successor to Liam, another recycling robot made by Apple. Liam was revealed in 2016, but now, his old parts are being used by Daisy, which is ironic, since Daisy's purpose is to recycle old iPhones. Daisy can disassemble up to 200 iPhones in an hour.

Apple's Liam robot, aka "large inverse assembly machine", used its 29 arms to complete a disassembly process every 11 seconds. Like Liam, Daisy can separate parts, save some, and remove others. Apple is announcing Daisy ahead of Earth Day, and it's also announcing a temporary program, called GiveBack, where customers can return their old devices in store or through Apple.com to be recycled.

Yes, they'll still receive in-store or gift card credit, but if they return their devices by 30 April, Apple will donate to Conservation International. Keep in mind Apple also recently announced it’s now powered by 100-per cent renewable energy around the globe. Way to go, Apple!