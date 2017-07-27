Apple has quietly discontinued the iPod nano and iPod shuffle

It's officially the end of an era.

Without any heads-up or fanfare, Apple has taken down its webpages for both the iPod nano and iPod shuffle. If you try to search for those products on Apple's website, you will still see “buy” links, but they're dead URLs. Apple has also confirmed to the media that both products are now discontinued. The last time Apple discontinued an iPod was in 2014, when it killed the iconic iPod classic.

Here's what Apple had to say:

"Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano."

In other words, going forward, if you still want an iPod, you can only buy the iPod touch, which now comes in 32GB ($199) and 128GB ($299) sizes. The 16GB and 64GB storage capacities are no longer available. Of course, if you head over to Best Buy, you can probably find left-over stock of the iPod shuffle and iPod nano, the latter of which hasn't received a major update in at least five years.

In 2012, Apple added Bluetooth support to the iPod nano, and then in 2015, it released new colors, but that's it. As for the iPod shuffle, it was redesigned in 2010. With the dawn of the iPhone in 2007, followed by the iPad a few years later, usage of the iPod dropped off extensively, to the point where it's no longer needed. Alas, farewell, iPod nano and shuffle. You were too pure for this world.

Note: The pages for iPod nano and iPod shuffle now redirect.