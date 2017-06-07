  Apple made a pair of sneakers once and now you can buy them

How much would you pay for a pair of really old sneakers - better yet, Apple-branded sneakers?

Private collectibles vendor Heritage Auctions has published a new auction listing, and the starting price isn't exactly cheap. It plans to auction off a pair of rare, vintage Apple trainers, with the bidding set to open at just $15,000. The shoe, which features a rainbow Apple logo, was originally produced in the early 1990s for company employees. The auction is scheduled to go live on eBay on 11 June.

Apple was experimenting with fashion apparel and wearables at the time, which you can read all about here, but for whatever reason, these shoes never left the prototype stage and were given to employees. It's unclear how many pairs exist, but some reports speculate only one or two may be out in the wild. Heritage Auctions estimated the real value of the shoes to be somewhere around $30,000.

There aren't even many photographs of the sneakers since they're so rare, so we imagine Apple fan boys and girls will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on - or should we say, feet in - these kicks. It'll be interesting to see how much they go for, considering Apple memorabilia tends to fetch extreme prices at auctions. Last year, for instance, Steve Jobs' leather jacket sold for $22,000.

The Marin School in California even sold couple of authentic Steve Jobs business cards for $10,000.