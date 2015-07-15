New iPod touch with A8 processing leads Apple refresh charge

As leaked with the last iTunes release, Apple has refreshed its iPod line with a new range of colours for the family of devices: iPod touch, iPod nano and iPod shuffle.

And as well as a few new colour schemes to choose from, the Cupertino company has beefed up its iPod touch to add a new 8-megapixel iSight camera and improved front-facing FaceTime HD camera for "better selfies" and video chat.

The latest version also adopts Apple's A8 chip for processing, which provides up to 10 times faster graphics performance than on the previous model. Fitness tracking is also enhanced through a better M8 motion coprocessor.

All iPods are now available in space grey, silver, gold, pink and blue, as well as a Project Red version.

The new iPod touch is available now and starts at £159 for the 16GB model. A 32GB version is available for £199, while the 64GB iPod touch is £249. There is also a new 128GB version, available for the first time, for £329.

The new iPod nano and shuffle colours are available for the same price as before, with a 2GB shuffle priced at £40 and the 16GB nano costing £129.

All devices are now listed on the Apple online store or are sold in Apple retail outlets.