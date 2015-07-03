Music streaming has almost doubled in the last year, and that’s before Apple Music launched

Figures from the Official Chart Company show that online streaming is rapidly becoming the UK's favourite way to consume music content.

In the first six months of 2015 Brits listened to 11.5 billion tracks streamed from services such as Spotify, Deezer and Google Play. That represents a massive growth year-on-year as 6.4 billion were streamed in the equivalent period in 2014.

YouTube music streams are not included and registered separately and stood at 12.5 billion streams so far in 2015, up to the end of June.

These figures were also generated before Apple even came onto the scene with Apple Music, which launched at the end of last month.

"The launch of Apple Music will give further impetus to the revolution of music streaming," said Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the British Phonographic Industry.

"Millions of households are experiencing the joy of instantly playing any song they want, all around their house and on any device, and exploring a universe of new music and classic albums. At the same time, many fans are rediscovering the slower pleasure of collecting and owning music on CD and vinyl."

The most streamed track in the UK in 2015 so far is Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk, which has been streamed a staggering 45 millions times to date.

